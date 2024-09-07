Gorakhpur has become hub for education, health investments: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Sainik School in Gorakhpur in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that Gorakhpur is progressing rapidly under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Adityanath said that Gorakhpur has become the dream destination for education, health and investment in the region.

"Today the sacred purpose of building generations is fulfilled through Sainik School. This is an important day for eastern Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Adityanath said that Gorakhpur has been an important place mythologically and historically. It is the place of worship of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath ji and also the centre for the publication of Sanatan literature all over the world through Gita Press.

In the fight for freedom, during the first freedom struggle of 1857, under the leadership of Shaheed Bandhu Singh, the foundations of British rule were shaken in the Gorakhpur region. The historic incident of Chauri Chaura in 1922 gave new impetus to the freedom struggle.

Adityanath said that the Sainik School of Gorakhpur, which was completed in a short period of three years, will play an important role in shaping the future of upcoming generations.

This Sainik School will build future generations and will prove helpful in making them understand the duties of life, he said and added that students passing out from this institute will pave the way for a developed India in future.

The first Sainik School in the country was established in Lucknow in 1960 by the then Chief Minister Sampurnanand. After that, in 1961, the then-defence minister also started five new Sainik Schools.

Welcoming the Vice President, he said "It is our pleasure that this Sainik School is being inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, an alumnus of Chittorgarh Sainik School during the period 1962 to 1969." Adityanath on this occasion said that in this Sainik School, along with separate campuses for boys and girls, an auditorium has been built in the name of the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat. A multipurpose hall has been also built in memory of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, along with an Eklavya shooting range and swimming pool.

An administrative building has been built on the Sainik campus based on ancient Indian culture and tradition. It has 20 classrooms, four laboratories, a dining hall, a multipurpose hall and a conference hall.

Residential halls have been constructed for students in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, Shaheed Bandhu Singh and Veerangana Rani Lakshmibai.