Gorakhpur Mahotsav to showcase glimpses of Ayodhya’s Ramotsav

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The Gorakhpur Mahotsav which will commence here on Thursday will show glimpses of Ramotsav celebrations to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will inaugurate the event while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The majority of the cultural programmes will revolve around Lord Rama.

The Gorakhpur region, significant for its role in the movement related to the construction of the Ram temple, is now illuminated with the lights for this celebration.

Local BJP MP Ravi Kishan said the Gorakhpur Mahotsav at Champa Devi Park Ground is expected to be a blend of knowledge, entertainment, and the spirit of Ramotsav.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to set up an exhibition focusing on the history of Gorakhpur.