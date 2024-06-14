Gorakhpur mourns death of Angad, Jayaram in Kuwait fire tragedy

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) An emotionally-broken Rita Gupta, while holding the photograph of her husband Angad who died in the Kuwait fire incident, is waiting for his body to arrive in Gorakhpur, as other relatives mourn the tragedy.

Angad Gupta (46), a resident of Jatepur North; and Jayaram Gupta (40) from Bhammour village, both from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, are among the 45 Indians who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire.

Rita had a conversation with Angad on Tuesday, barely a day before the tragedy struck the Gupta family.

Recounting her last conversation with Angad, Rita said as the news of a fire in Kuwait, which claimed several lives, spread across the globe on Wednesday, she became anxious. She attempted to contact her husband but his phone was unreachable.

Angad had started a new job at a different mall just 15 days ago. He had told that he had signed a one-year agreement which meant that he would have returned home only after a year. He had visited home seven months ago in November.

Angad had been living in Kuwait for the past eight years. His younger brother, Pankaj, quoted the authorities and said the body will reach Gorakhpur in three days.

Pankaj said after the cremation, his family members will meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to request a job for Angad's elder daughter, Anshika, as his brother was the only earning member of the family.

Anshika expressed the hope that the government will assist her and her family.

Rita said her daughter is well-educated and has appeared in many exams, and appealed to the government to provide a job for her daughter.

Poonam Gupta, Angad's sister-in-law, added, "Angad is no longer with us. His father has also passed away.

"Who will support the children now? Angad's daughter is well-educated. We request Yogi ji to provide her with a job to help the family," she said.

Angad's family, living in Mithai Lal's Hata in Jatepur North, includes his wife Rita and their three children.

Rita, in tears, kept asking, "Who will support us now?" Her father has also passed away, and her mother lives with her elder brother. Angad's father, who worked at a coal mine, died in 2016.

Jayaram Gupta, a resident of Bhammour village in Gorakhpur, went to Kuwait in December 2023. His wife, Sunita, runs a dress material shop.

Their son, Arnav, is 14, and their daughter, Shreya, is nine.

On Thursday evening, the administration informed his wife about the accident. When Sunita contacted Jayaram's colleagues, they provided details about the incident. The family is now worried about the manner in which they will manage their expenses.

Three of the 42 Indians who died in a massive fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait were identified as residents of UP.

According to an information received from the state's Relief Commissioner's Office on Thursday night, those who died in the incident in Kuwait include Praveen Madhav Singh of Varanasi, and Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta of Gorakhpur.

A total of 49 people, including 45 Indians, died in a fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning. Following this, the government has sent Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait. Most of the deceased are residents of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS