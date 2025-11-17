Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation bags national honour in water conservation

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has earned national recognition for its efforts under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan (JSJB 1.0), officials said here on Monday. The city has been selected among 21 national awardees declared by the Government of India, and the award will be conferred on November 18 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the president will present the corporation with a citation and a prize of Rs 2 crore, GMC officials said. Gorakhpur has secured third place among the top 10 municipal corporations in the country. Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal and Mayor Manglesh Srivastava will receive the award on behalf of the city. Officials said the achievement reflects the active participation of residents, continuous efforts of the civic body, and the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The campaign aims to make water conservation a community-driven responsibility. Activities included the protection of water sources, rainwater harvesting, cleaning of ponds and wells, and revival of rivers and drains. The natural water purification model developed at Takiya Ghat received special national appreciation, they said. The civic body turned the initiative into a mass movement, involving schools, self-help groups, RWA, trade bodies and youth. Through geo-tagging, digital monitoring and voluntary community service, the city created widespread awareness on water conservation. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL