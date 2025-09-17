Gorakhpur NEET aspirant's murder: Police arrest one of the accused after encounter; ADG reviews situation

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) In a breakthrough in the murder of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly by cattle smugglers here, police arrested one of the accused following an encounter on Wednesday, officials said.

In a joint operation, police teams from Pipraich and Kushinagar nabbed a "smuggler" identified as Rahim in Kushinagar after an exchange of fire, they said. Two other suspects, identified as Chotu and Raju, have been detained, while a reward has been announced for the arrest of the two absconding accused.

The development comes a day after Deepak Gupta was killed in the early hours during a confrontation with the cattle smugglers. Locals had attacked and overpowered one of the accused, Ajab Hussain, who is currently undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College after sustaining serious injuries.

A case was registered against six people after the youth's body was found with a serious head injury.

"All those involved in the incident will be arrested and sent to jail soon," Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said, as he confirmed the arrest in the case after the encounter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash reviewed the situation in the area and assured the victim's family of strict action against those responsible, the officials said.

The senior IPS officer, who reached here late on Tuesday evening, inspected the crime scene at Jungle Dhooshan Chauraha, met deceased Deepak Gupta's relatives and said a detailed report would be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yash later chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officers, including the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police, at the Circuit House, directing them to "take the toughest possible action" against the culprits, an official said.

At the same time, a heavy police force was deployed overnight and a flag march was conducted in the locality to reassure residents.

The murder had triggered widespread anger in the Mauachapi village, with villagers clashing with the police and blocking the Gorakhpur Pipraich Road on Tuesday.

According to officials, the trouble began late Monday night when 10-12 alleged cattle smugglers in two pickup vans tried to break into a furniture shop belonging to a local trader.

Deepak, the shop owner's son, rushed to the spot on a scooter to raise an alarm, followed by other villagers. The alleged smugglers opened fire and attempted to flee, dragging Deepak into one of their vehicles. Deepak's blood-soaked body was later found around 4 km away. The police said he died of a severe head injury and ruled out gunshot wounds.

Villagers caught one suspect, torched his vehicle and thrashed him. When the police arrived to rescue the injured suspect, the villagers pelted stones, injuring Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava and the Pipraich SHO.

The incident prompted Gorakhpur police to suspend the in-charge and the entire staff of the Jungle Dhusar police outpost for "serious negligence and indifference towards duty." A departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

Deepak's funeral on Tuesday afternoon saw fresh tension as villagers hurled stones at PAC personnel, forcing them to retreat.

The family has demanded Rs one crore compensation, a government job, and death penalty for the accused. The inconsolable mother of the youth said he could have been saved had the police acted promptly.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena termed the incident "extremely tragic" and said that all demands of the family were being considered. Senior officers have been stationed in the village to prevent further flare-ups.

The incident has also sparked political reactions, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav calling it a "chief failure" of the Yogi Adityanath government and alleging that smugglers were being protected by the administration. PTI COR KIS RT RT