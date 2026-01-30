Gorakhpur: Seven booked for dowry harassment, assault on one-year-old girl

New Delhi: A case of alleged dowry harassment and violence against a one-year-old girl has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, following a complaint filed by the victim wife at the Sikriganj police station.

According to the FIR, registered on January 29, 2026, the accused have been booked under Sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(3) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The complainant, Neha Devi, alleged that she was married to Chandrabhan Tiwari in 2020 and has two minor daughters, aged four years and one year. She stated that soon after marriage, she was subjected to continuous harassment and abuse over dowry demands, including repeated pressure to bring Rs 1 lakh from her parental home.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband Chandrabhan Tiwari, along with her mother-in-law Kaushalya Devi, father-in-law Ganga Tiwari, brothers-in-law Ramesh Tiwari and Rajesh Tiwari, sister-in-law Neha Devi Jethani, and another female relative Satya Devi, routinely abused her verbally, assaulted her, and threatened her over dowry.

The FIR further alleges that the accused also targeted her minor daughters. The complainant stated that her elder daughter was beaten by her husband a few days prior to the incident, after which the child’s health deteriorated. She also alleged that on January 28, 2026, the accused assaulted her and her children, abused them, and forcibly pushed them out of the house after beating them.

The woman claimed she sustained injuries during the assault and feared for her life, following which she approached the police and submitted a written complaint.

Police confirmed to NewsDrum that the victims’ medical examination has been conducted and further action is being taken in the matter. An investigation has been initiated, and statements of all parties are being recorded.

The FIR has been signed by the station officer and the investigation has been assigned to a sub-inspector, police records show.