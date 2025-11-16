Gorakhpur social entrepreneur to get Yashwantrao Kelkar award at ABVP national meet

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Shrikrishna Pandey 'Azad', the president of the Gorakhpur-based non-profit Smile Roti Bank Foundation, will be presented with this year's Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award during the 71st national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to be held in Dehradun from November 28-30.

“Shrikrishna Pandey has been working to bring about social change through various initiatives such as preventing child beggary, rehabilitating persons with mental illness, counselling inmates in different prisons, and undertaking efforts to curb substance abuse,” the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement.

Instituted in 1991, the award is presented in the memory of Yeshwantrao Kelkar, known as the architect of ABVP, remembered for his role in organisational expansion.

It carries a sum of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate, and a memento. PTI NAV ARI