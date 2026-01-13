Gorakhpur today vastly different from what it was in 2017: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that there is a significant difference between today's Gorakhpur and the city before 2017, especially regarding safety, cleanliness, and medical developments.

Adityanath was addressing the closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav at Champa Devi Park near Ramgarh Tal.

"When you compare Gorakhpur before 2017 with today, you will see a world of difference. The Gorakhpur of the past was neglected and unsafe, much like the rest of the state, which was plagued by unrest. There was hooliganism, extortion by criminals, filth, lack of development, unreliable electricity, and a rampant disease of encephalitis," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that when society lacks awareness about cleanliness — be it in villages, towns, cities, or social issues — it suffers from negative consequences.

He added that mosquitoes and the mafia often go hand in hand.

"Gorakhpur had (earlier) become notorious for mafia rule, and people avoided even mentioning its name. The situation was similar throughout the state; riots occurred every few days, and lawlessness was rampant. Traders and women were unsafe, and hundreds died each year from encephalitis while developmental work stalled, forcing youth to migrate elsewhere," Adityanath said.

He added, "However, under the double-engine government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for transforming not just Gorakhpur but all of Purvanchal, we are now witnessing results on the ground." He further noted that anyone who visited Gorakhpur eight to 10 years ago would hardly recognise it today. "You will witness this transformation not only in Gorakhpur but also in Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi), and Prayagraj; this change is the foundation of our happiness and prosperity," he said.

He claimed that what previous governments could not achieve, his administration has accomplished in just two years: "We have eradicated encephalitis forever." "We don't just talk about possibilities; when necessary, we show our ability to turn those possibilities into reality. Whether it's eradicating encephalitis, executing development projects, or creating a mafia-free and riot-free state, all of this has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh. With the strength of the double-engine government, we have provided employment opportunities for youth, brought positive changes for farmers, and given every trader and entrepreneur a fear-free environment," Adityanath said.

He assured that every girl now has a suitable platform to advance with confidence, ensuring they can go to school, visit markets, and live in a secure environment. "If any goon dares to commit a crime, then at the next intersection, the god of death (Yamraj) will be waiting to deliver his punishment. This is only possible when the government has the will to act, and now, the government has rapidly moved in this direction," he said.

He highlighted the state's quick advancement on the path of development following the establishment of a mafia-free and riot-free environment.

Noting significant improvements in road and air connectivity, he mentioned that the travel time from Gorakhpur to Lucknow has been reduced to about three and a half hours, with flights now connecting the city to major metropolitan areas. This improved security has attracted investments worth thousands of crores over the past eight years, generating employment for around 50,000 youth.

Adityanath emphasised the role of technology in governance, pointing to reforms in ration distribution and welfare delivery.

He also extended greetings on Makar Sankranti and described Gorakhpur Mahotsav as a platform showcasing development alongside cultural heritage.

During the event, six individuals from the fields of sports, science, agriculture, and social service were honoured with the Gorakhpur Ratna award. The chief minister also released the mahotsav souvenir titled 'Abhyuday' and visited various exhibitions and departmental stalls at the venue. PTI NAV MPL MPL