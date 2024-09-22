Gorakhpur's Gaurav Museum should display info on Vedic, Ramayana period: Adityanath to officials

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of construction of Gorakhpur's Gaurav Museum on Saturday, and directed officials to showcase information about the Vedic period, the Ramayana period in its galleries.

Adityanath said that information about the periods written about in the Upanishads and Puranas, the Nath tradition, the Buddha period should also be part of the museum.

The chief minister said it should also reflect the contribution of the people of Purvanchal to the freedom struggle, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Public representatives and senior officers of the government, and the local administration were present for the inspection, the statement said.

The UP government said the Gaurav Museum is being constructed by the tourism department on 1.6 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 21 crore for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The museum will have an auditorium with a capacity of 250 people, a souvenir shop, a workshop, an audio-visual room and a cafeteria, the statement said.