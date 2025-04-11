Gorhe directs cops to take action in alleged rape, assault case involving SC woman labourer in Beed

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Friday directed the police to take immediate action against the man accused of raping and assaulting a Scheduled Caste woman labourer in a village in Beed district.

The incident took place recently in Majalgaon taluka of the district, Gorhe said in a statement.

The accused allegedly harassed the woman physically and mentally. After assaulting her, the accused reportedly blackmailed her by threatening to circulate her obscene photographs, which led the victim to attempt suicide, she said.

Authorities have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (2) (rape), section 67 of the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the statement said.

Gorhe suggested the appointment of a competent public prosecutor and recommended immediate assistance under the 'Manodhairya' scheme for the woman's financial and psychological rehabilitation. She said a trained female counsellor be appointed to support the woman.

She also directed that strict action be taken against the accused under the Atrocities Act.

Gorhe instructed the police to trace and arrest the accused.

If the accused exploited the woman, a separate case should be registered under the relevant moneylending law, she said.

As the woman's photographs had been circulated, Gorhe called for strict action against those involved.

She also instructed the officials to submit an implementation report to her office at the earliest. PTI ND NP