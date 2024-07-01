Got a call from BJP to rejoin party, says expelled leader Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jul 1 (PTI) Expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Monday said he has been invited by the saffron party to rejoin it.

He, however, said he is not in a hurry to join the party and would discuss it before taking a call.

"A few BJP leaders approached me, asking to rejoin the party. I haven't decided yet. I am not in a hurry,” Eshwarappa told reporters here.

Eshwarappa had rebelled against the party and contested the Lok Sabha election ignoring the party high command’s direction. He was defeated by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s elder son B Y Raghavendra.

The expelled leader, who held several key positions including the Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and the BJP state president, was upset when the party denied his son K E Kantesh a ticket in the recent Lok Sabha election to contest from Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

He opened a front against former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa and his two sons Raghavendra and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accusing them of making BJP a 'dynastic party' in Karnataka. PTI GMS GMS ROH