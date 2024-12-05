Got evidence showing man disappeared from army camp: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that he received a "key piece of evidence" which showed that the 56-year-old man missing for 10 days disappeared from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

The evidence was submitted to him by representatives of the Joint Action Committee formed in response to the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh on November 25, sparking protests in the northeastern state.

"Met the representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Missing of Shri Laishram Kamalbabu and his family members, who are actively pursuing his whereabouts. Shri Kamalbabu was last seen at the 57 Mountain Division Headquarters, Leimakhong," the CM said in a post on X.

Singh said that the entry signature signed by Kamalbabu, belonging to the Meitei community, before he entered the army camp was presented to him by the JAC members.

"During the meeting, the JAC members presented a key piece of evidence—the entry signature of Shri Kamalbabu, which he had signed before entering the camp" Singh added.

Singh also said that the JAC members were informed "about the ongoing efforts to locate Shri Kamalbabu at the earliest, with the assistance of the security forces" and that JAC "expressed their desire to draw the attention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, JAC members, along with Kamalbabu's relatives, said they were dissatisfied with the ongoing search efforts and accused the security forces of being reluctant to cooperate with the family in addressing the issue.

"It has been 10 days now. The silence and inaction of army authorities are deeply disturbing and add to our anguish. It is not just about the man. It is about fixing accountability and ensuring justice. We met with Chief Minister also and he has assured us all help," a relative of the missing man said.

Kamalbabu, a native of Assam’s Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

The police on Tuesday said the Indian Army has deployed over 2,000 personnel for the search of the Meitei man who has been missing for over a week, police said.

The military camp, located in Kangpokpi district, is some 16 km away from the state capital Imphal and is surrounded by the hills where the Kuki people live.

Meiteis who lived near Leimakhong fled after the ethnic violence began in May last year, claiming over 250 lives so far.

The protesters claimed it was likely that Kamalbabu was kidnapped by militants. PTI COR NN