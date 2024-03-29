Got LS polls nomination amount from students evacuated from Ukraine: MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said he has "received LS election nomination amount" from a group of students, who were among those evacuated from Ukraine by the central government in the wake of the conflict.

He said this in a post on X.

The MoS, in his post, also shared a video showing a montage of visuals, including that of a group of evacuated students arriving at an airport lounge and being welcomed with flowers by the minister.

"Happy to receive LS Election nomination amount from students, who were evacuated from #Ukraine by @narendramodi government. Deeply moved by their gesture Their act symbolizes enormous trust youth of Kerala have in Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji @attingal_b7842 #VM4Attingal," he posted.

'Operation Ganga' was the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022.

Muraleedharan is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. PTI KND RHL