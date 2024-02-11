Got your love, PM Modi tells child waving at him in Jhabua rally

Jhabua, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pleaded with a child at a tribal rally to stop waving at him to avoid hand pain.

“I got your love, son. Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain,” Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.

While acknowledging the child’s gesture Modi, repeatedly told him that his hand will start paining if he continues to wave at him.

Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh. PTI MAS VT VT