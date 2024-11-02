Govardhan Puja held at over 7,000 cow shelters in UP

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Govardhan Puja and Go Pujan were celebrated at all cow shelters -- that number over 7300 -- across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the state government said.

Following directives from the government, various public representatives, including cabinet ministers, the chairman of the Gau Seva Commission, and the principal secretary, actively participated in these events held in different districts.

The ceremonies for 'Go Pujan' (cow worship) took place with great reverence at all Gau Ashray Sthals (cow shelters), highlighting the significance of these traditions.

"In total, Govardhan Puja and Go Pujan were performed at an impressive 7,319 Gau Ashray Sthals, which included 6,697 temporary Gau Ashray Sthals, 333 large Gau Sanrakshan Sthals, and 289 Kanha Ashray Sthals," the UP government said in a statement.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharmpal Singh took part in the Govardhan Puja at the Gau Sanrakshan Kendra in Mau Chandrapur, located in the Ramnagar Development Block of Bareilly district.

The Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry, the Director of Administration and Development, and the Additional Director Grade-1 also attended the Govardhan Puja at the Gau Sanrakshan Kendra in Niblet, Barabanki, as well as at the Temporary Cow Shelter in Papnamau, Lucknow.

Additionally, Shyam Bihari Gupta, the Chairman of the Go-Seva Commission, participated in the event at the temporary cow shelter in Sarendi.

Following the Yogi Adityanath government's directives, various ministers and public representatives across different districts joined in the celebration of Govardhan Puja at cow shelters.

During these events, jaggery, green fodder, and fruits were distributed to the cows. There was also a strong focus on promoting the use of lamps and idols made from cow dung after Diwali and ensuring these products are available in the markets for sale, the government said.