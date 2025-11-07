Governance has 'collapsed' in Jharkhand, alleges Arjun Munda

Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Nov 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda on Friday alleged that governance under the Hemant Soren-led dispensation has collapsed with officials indulging in rampant corruption.

He claimed that the Ghatshila bypoll will show the mirror to the Heman Soren government about its "failures".

Addressing reporters, the former Jharkhand chief minister claimed that people are fed up with the present government and have made up their mind for a change.

"The Ghatshila bypoll will show a mirror to the government about its failure in governance and its lust for power at the cost of people's welfare and development," said Munda.

Criticising the Hemant Soren government for not notifying Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) which empowers tribal communities for self-governance, Munda said, "The government has failed to notify PESA and instead is looting minor minerals violating provision of the Act which mandates that decision on minor minerals should be taken by gram sabhas and panchayat suiting to the villagers need.

"The government is also violating provisions of the CNT (Chota Nagpur Tenancy) Act, forcing Adivasis to live like refugees on their own land." He also accused the state government of violating the Scheduled Area administration, which should have been done on the basis of the referendum process.

The BJP leader accused the government of rampant corruption in transfer, posting and selection of officials in the police and civil administration and ignoring the fundamental rights of people.

He urged the people to vote for BJP candidate Babulal Soren (son of former chief minister Champai Soren) during the Ghatshila by-poll scheduled on November 11.

Babulal Soren is pitted against the ruling JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren (son of deceased cabinet minister Ramdas Soren).

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Ramdas Soren while undergoing treatment for a brain haemorrhage in a Delhi hospital on August 15. PTI ANB RG