Governance in democracy can only be by executive, not courts: RS Chairman Dhankhar

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the government is "ultimate" and governance in a democracy can only be by the executive and not courts as the former is accountable to Parliament and the people who elect it.

Dhankhar made the remarks during Question Hour after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to Supreme Court directions while responding to DMK member Kanimozhi NVN Somu's demand for decentralising the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Somu had questioned why the government couldn't "restrict tests for entry towards its own institutions and decentralise where states fill up on the basis of marks scored in state board exams." Pradhan defended the centralised examination system, noting it was initiated by the previous UPA government. He also said the Supreme Court has given a direction and the medical entrance test is centralised.

"The core of the question is why don't you dismantle NEET exam and give the authority to states..." he said.

"The previous UPA government started this model. We have to carry forward that. She was very much part of that government. She could have prevailed upon then," he said, addressing Kanimozhi.

The minister acknowledged challenges in previous NEET examinations but assured that improvements were being made each year. "NTA is doing a tremendous job... It will be a very robust entrance testing mechanism for the country." At this point, the chairman asked: "Can the government part with its executive authority with the court?" "Governance in democracy has to be only by executive. Because executive is accountable to Parliament and people in elections. How can executive governance be done by any other agency?" "Because (executive) is elected by the people to govern the nation, and therefore give attention to this also. This is a larger issue beyond your ministry. But we cannot have in the country, executive governance beyond the government. The government is ultimate," Dhankhar stressed.

In response to another supplementary questions, Pradhan said funds were allocated for broadband connectivity in the 2025-26 Budget to support digital access as emphasized in the National Education Policy.

To a question related to draft UGC guidelines, CPI-M leader John Brittas raised concern over overriding powers given to Governors in search and selection committee, and lack of academic job security for contractual staff.

To this, the Union Education Minister cited instances where "influential persons from CM offices were appointing their wives and cronies as Vice Chancellor and lecturer." The minister also highlighted the Modi government's efforts toward social justice, claiming that until 2018, there were no rules for constitutional protection of SC/ST groups in assistant and associate professor appointments.

"For the first time, Prime Minister Modi enacted a visionary bill and regulations. There cannot be a category of 'not found suitable candidate'," he stated.