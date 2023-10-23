Governance reforms initiated by Centre since 2014 have far reaching positive social impact: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Governance reforms initiated by the central government since 2014 have a far reaching positive social impact, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

"Administrative initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the pre-retirement counselling workshops, Anubhav awards and pension adalat have ensured timely disbursal of pensionary benefits to the large number of retiring employees every year," he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the "whole of government" approach is evident from the fact that even during the Covid pandemic years, there was not a single case of delay in pension payment due to the uninterrupted services provided by the department of posts.

"Governance reforms initiated by this government since 2014 have a far reaching positive social impact," he said, addressing the Anubhav awards – 2023 presentation ceremony, all India pension adalat & pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop here.

Anubhav is an initiative of the central government to acknowledge and recognise experience of retired central government employees.

Singh said banks are providing doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificates (DLC) annually to retired employees.

"Now, the government of India is the first to use the Aadhaar-based face identification technology. Due to such technologies, senior citizens do not have to go through the tedious process of submitting the life certificate. Most of the functioning has been converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface has been reduced to the bare minimum," he said.

Singh said that the Modi government has scrapped more than 1,500 redundant laws since 2014 and provisions such as self-attestation introduced. PTI AKV CK