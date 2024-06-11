Governance reforms will continue to increase citizen-centricity: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said good governance reforms undertaken in the last decade will continue to increase citizen-centricity and ensure ease of living for every citizen.

Assuming charge as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at his North Block office here, he said this third term of the NDA government would be a continuity of the work done over the last 10 years under the previous two dispensations headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"Last 10 years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms happening under the guidance of PM Modi, which were basically inspired by the spirit of 'minimum government, maximum governance' and increasing citizen centricity to bring ease of living for every citizen of the country," Singh told reporters after taking over the charge of the ministry.

He later told PTI that many people-friendly measures have been taken during the past decade and these would speed up during the ongoing third term of the Modi government.

"The government is committed to further people-friendly measures aimed at increasing citizen-centricity and to ensure ease of living for all," he said.

The doctor-turned-politician served as the MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and in the Prime Minister's Office among others as part of the Union Council of Ministers in Modi's first and second term as the prime minister.

Born in Jammu, 67-year-old Singh was inducted in the Union Council of Ministers as the MoS in the PMO in 2014 when he was a first-time Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency. PTI AKV AKV MIN MIN