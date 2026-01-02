Governing authorities must control religious fanatics, says Malankara Orthodox Church head

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI) Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, said governing authorities have the responsibility to control religious fanatics, while condemning recent attacks against Christians across the country.

Speaking at an event held at a church in Karukachal here on Thursday, the Church head said there was an urgent need for sensitisation against frequent attacks on religious minorities, allegedly by organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which he described as feeder organisations of the RSS.

After attacks on nuns and priests, and on Christmas celebrations outside churches, it is only a matter of time before attacks occur inside. We must be prepared for even prayers within churches to come under attack,” he said.

He said all religions convey messages of truth, justice and love, but every religion also has fanatics.

“In any country, it is the responsibility of the governing authorities to control such religious fanatics, irrespective of the community or religion they belong to,” he said.

Referring to constitutional provisions, Mathews said the Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to follow and practise their religion.

“There is no difference between majority and minority religions in this regard. All religions have equal rights to exist, to be followed, practised and propagated,” he said.

He added that the Constitution also gives all religions the right to construct places of worship and practise their faith freely.

“When those governing the country do not raise their voice or condemn such incidents, Christians and other minorities will view it as part of a larger plan. Silence will be seen as tacit approval of these acts,” he said.

The Church head likened slogans branding Christianity as a foreign religion in India to US President Donald Trump’s slogan that America is for Americans.

“When people claim that 80 per cent of Indians are Hindus and that other religions should not be allowed to exist, those who know history understand the misconception behind such arguments,” he said.

Leaders of the Christian community condemned various attacks held during the Christmas season, including the arrest of a CSI priest in Maharashtra.

UDF and LDF political fronts also raised concerns about the attacks, demanding action from the central government.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Baselios Marthoma Mathews III at the Orthodox Church headquarters here on Friday morning.

He was accompanied by BJP leaders Anoop Antony and Shone George.

The leaders arrived at the headquarters around 10.30 am and left after the meeting at about 11 am. PTI TBA TBA ROH