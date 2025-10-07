Government and aided schools to remain shut till Oct 18 to finish caste survey: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday announced holiday for government and government aided schools in the state from October 8 to October 18 so that the teachers involved in the work can complete the ongoing social and educational survey, called ‘caste survey’.

The survey was supposed to be completed on Tuesday. However, due to lag in work in many districts, the Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, decided to extend it for another 10 days.

"We were supposed to end (the survey work) on October 7. But in some districts, the survey is almost completed, while in some districts it was lagging," the chief minister briefed reporters after a meeting with the ministers and officials.

"For example, in the Koppal district, 97 per cent of the survey has been completed. The survey was 63 and 60 per cent in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, respectively. In the entire state, the survey has not been completed as we expected," he explained.

Siddaramaiah said the survey will take only eight working days till October 18.

Teachers involved in mid-term examinations will be exempted from the survey.

Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to three staff members who died during the survey work.