Government auditor of cooperative societies held while taking bribe

Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) A special auditor of cooperative societies has been arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh at Dhule in north Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Sakharam Kadu Thakre (56), special auditor, co-operative societies, Dhule.

Thakre had additional charge as liquidator, Sri Mahalaxmi Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd, Yaval, district Jalgaon.

He allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for transferring a shop in a commercial complex at Savda which was in the possession of Shri Mahalaxmi Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd and the deposit amount for it in the name of the complainant, Jalgaon resident.

After the complainant informed the ACB, it laid a trap and on August 17, the auditor was caught red-handed while accepting bribe at his office in Dhule, the official said.

A case has been registered with Dhule city police and further investigations are on. PTI COR KRK