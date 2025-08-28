Government committed to protect interests of Marathas and OBCs: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Facing a fresh agitation for Maratha reservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government was committed to protect the interests of both the Marathas and OBCs.

The BJP-led government did not intend to pit the two communities against each other, he told reporters, as Maratha leader Manoj Jarange is set to launch an indefinite hunger strike for quota in Mumbai from Friday.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, but OBC leaders are opposed to it.

"We will not allow injustice to happen to the OBCs, and Marathas should know that it is my government which has worked for the community's welfare. The reservation granted (to the Marathas) by our government is still legally valid," he said.

The reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) resolved the reservation issues in other states, but in Maharashtra, the way of looking at the EWS quota was not yet positive, Fadnavis said.

The Marathas already have 10 percent quota, and still there is a demand for reservations, he said, noting that there are more than 350 sub- castes among OBCs.

"Still, we will try to understand what the protesters have to say," the CM said.

Everyone has the right to put forth their views and protest in a peaceful manner in democracy, he said, adding, "We are not opposed to a protest carried out as per the norms laid down by the high court.

His government looks upon the Maratha protest as a social phenomenon and not as a political issue, he said. PTI MR KRK