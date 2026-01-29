Government committed to welfare of farmers: J-K CM

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday described farmers as the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, likening their role to that of soldiers guarding the nation's borders.

He said that the government is determined to provide sustained support and protection to both, recognising their indispensable contribution to the nation's security and wellbeing.

Abdullah laid the foundation stone of the 10 MVA Receiving Station at Harminder and also inaugurated a bus stand at Thandi Khui, Vijaypur in Samba district.

While interacting with people, he said, "The farmers are the backbone of J&K’s economy. Like soldiers at borders who protect us from adversaries, farmers protect us from hunger. Both soldiers and farmers need support and protection, and the government is committed to their welfare and well-being." He said that the foundation stone for the 10 MVA receiving station at Harminder was laid with the sole objective of enhancing power availability and improving voltage stability across Samba.

"Once commissioned, the receiving station is expected to reduce load stress on existing infrastructure and ensure a more reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply for households, farmers, commercial establishments and industrial units," he said.

He assured the locals that the road connectivity to Harminder will be improved and gave on-spot directions to Deputy Commissioner Samba for formulating a proposal on the same.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed modern bus stand at Thandi Khui, Vijaypur, developed to provide safe, convenient, and commuter-friendly transport facilities.

Interacting with the officers on the occasion, Abdullah said the facility should be dedicated to public use at the earliest, and the other infrastructure developed with this Bus Stand should be properly utilised.

He noted that investments in the power and transport sectors are crucial for improving the quality of life, boosting local commerce and creating employment opportunities.

The bus stand is equipped with improved passenger amenities, organised parking spaces, and modern design features aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing the overall travel experience for the public. PTI TAS HIG