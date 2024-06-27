Government committed to women-led development: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The government is committed to women-led development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, highlighting the enactment of a law by the NDA government last year to give reservation to women in Parliament and assemblies.

"My Government, which is committed to women-led development, has started a new era of women empowerment. Women in our country had been demanding greater representation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for a long time. Today, they stand empowered by the enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," President Murmu said.

She said that over the past decade, various government schemes have led to greater economic empowerment of women.

"During the last 10 years, majority of the four crore PM Awas houses have been allotted to women beneficiaries. Now, at the very start of the third term of my government, approval for construction of 3 crore new houses has been accorded.

Most of these houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries," she said.

The President said that over the past 10 years, 10 crore women have been mobilised into Self Help Groups.

"My government has started a comprehensive campaign to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis. For this, financial support to the Self Help Groups is also being increased," she said.

"The endeavour of the government is to improve skills and sources of income, and enhance respect for women," she said, adding the NAMO Drone Didi Scheme is contributing towards achieving this goal.

"My Government has also recently started Krishi Sakhi Initiative. Under this initiative, till date, 30,000 women belonging to Self Help Groups have been provided with Krishi Sakhi Certificates," she said.

The Krishi Sakhis, she said, are being trained in modern agricultural practices so that they can help farmers in further moderniseation of agriculture.

She added efforts are being also made to maximise the savings of women.

"We are well aware of the popularity of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana under which a higher interest rate is being provided to girls on their bank deposits. Women are also immensely benefitting from the schemes providing free ration and affordable gas cylinders," she said.

The President reiterated the government's dedication to creating an inclusive and progressive society where women are not just participants but leaders in every field.