Government discharges Puja Khedkar from IAS

New Delhi: The Central Government has discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, following her disqualification from the prestigious service.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had previously cancelled her selection after finding her guilty of cheating and misusing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits.

Khedkar's dismissal marks the culmination of an investigation revealing that she had faked her identity to avail more examination attempts than allowed under the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Rules.

The UPSC, which conducted a comprehensive inquiry into the records of over 15,000 candidates who cleared the IAS screening process between 2009 and 2023, confirmed that no other candidate had similarly violated the exam rules.

In addition to cancelling her selection, the UPSC has barred Khedkar from taking the entrance exam for life.

Her case is now a stark reminder of the stringent checks and balances in place to maintain the integrity of the civil services examination system.

The investigation, launched following complaints about her multiple attempts, revealed that Khedkar had exploited her eligibility under both the OBC and disability quotas, leading to her selection for the IAS—a position widely considered one of the most sought-after in government service.