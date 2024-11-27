Government doctor booked for negligence over patient’s death in Goa

Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) The police on Wednesday registered a case against the in-charge of the central government-run ESI Hospital in Margao, Goa, for alleged negligence that led to a patient's death, an official said.

Advertisment

The spokesman of Goa police said the complainant got an order from the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, Margao, to register an offence against the accused, Dr Vishwajit Desai.

In his complaint, Suraj Sawant of Ponda city, South Goa, alleged that his mother died in February last year after Dr Desai acted negligently.

The doctor is accused of causing the death of Sawant’s mother while she underwent a minor procedure for left-hand thumb arthritis, the official said.

Advertisment

Before the police took action, the matter was also put up before the medical board at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, he added. PTI RPS NR