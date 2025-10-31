Government doesn't allow slackness on bribery allegations, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday asserted that the government will not be lenient on allegations of payment of bribe to anyone in any department including police and asserted that appropriate action is being taken.

He was reacting to retired chief financial officer of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Sivakumar K’s allegation that he was forced to pay bribe.

Following the death of his 34-year-old daughter from a brain haemorrhage in September, Sivakumar, in a social media post, had alleged that he was forced to pay bribe at every stage; be it for an ambulance, an FIR copy, for the purpose of cremation and also to the municipal corporation staff for issuance of death certificate.

He had levelled allegations against the officer and a constable at the Bellandur Police station here for demanding bribes and for being arrogant.

"I had money and I paid, what will the poor do?" he asked in the post. The police sub-inspector and the constable were later suspended.

"We take the case of seeking money (bribe) very seriously, be it police or any other government department. We never encourage bribery in any manner. That’s why we take action soon after getting the information, initiate departmental inquiry and suspend them. We pursue the matter to the extent that when the charges are proved, we dismiss them from service," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The Minister said he has given standing instructions against demand and acceptance of bribery including in the police department.

He added that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have asserted time and again the government's tough stand against bribery. PTI GMS GMS VGN