Government is eyeing Waqf land, may turn to temple trust properties next: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Union government has its eye on the land of the Waqf boards, and it may turn its attention to the land of temples, churches and gurudwaras next.

His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and "its ploy to take away (Waqf) land and give it to its industrialist friends," Thackeray said at a press conference here, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Sena (UBT), a former BJP ally now part of the Opposition's INDIA grouping, has opposed the bill. Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, said by opposing the bill Thackeray committed a greater "crime" than joining hands with the Congress.

"The concern about the Muslim community shown by the BJP and its allies supporting the bill will put (Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali) Jinnah to shame," Thackeray told reporters.

His remarks came as the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde sought to corner the Sena (UBT) for 'abandoning' Hindutva and the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray in not supporting the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, gurudwaras too have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," said Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister.

"If the Waqf bill is for the betterment of the Muslim community, who has abandoned Hindutva (by bringing it in)," he asked.

"What has the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to do with Hindutva? How will Hindus benefit from this?" he further said.

Thackeray, however, admitted that the bill has some good elements, and said his party will not support negative politics. "There should be transparency," he added.

The BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues, he said, alleging that the saffron party's policy is to create a divide, orchestrate fights, and rule.

Thackeray also dared the BJP to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

When the Shiv Sena-BJP combine was in power in the state from 1995 to 1999, his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray had told then chief minister Manohar Joshi and deputy CM Gopinath Munde to give additional FSI to places of worship, he said.

"You were a kid then. Do not teach us about Bal Thackeray's ideals," Uddhav said, attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has targeted him for 'abandoning' Hindutva ideology.

Thackeray also denied that his party decided to oppose the Waqf bill due to pressure from the ally Congress, as suggested by Eknath Shinde.

Reacting to his statements, Shinde said the Sena (UBT)'s opposition to the Waqf bill unmasked its "fake Hindutva" and proved that it has given up Bal Thackeray's ideals for good.

The party's stand caused embarrassment to its MPs, he claimed, adding, "It was an unfortunate day for the Sena (UBT)." In opposing the Waqf bill, Thackeray committed a bigger crime than joining hands with the Congress in 2019, said Shinde who rebelled against Thackeray's leadership in June 2022 and split the Shiv Sena.