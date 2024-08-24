Government land worth Rs 150 crore freed from encroachers in Indore

Indore, Aug 24 (PTI) A prime piece of government land with a market price of about Rs 150 crore was freed of encroachment in Indore city on Saturday, officials said.

The land, measuring 0.86 hectares, was sold by Ashok Bhai Gujarati to 13 people, and a boundary wall and road were being constructed on it, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar.

But in government records it was registered in the name of district collector, he said in a release.

A team of municipal and district administration officials removed the encroachment and took possession of the land, Dhangar said. PTI ADU KRK