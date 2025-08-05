Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Government Law College, Mumbai, has dissociated itself from the social media channel 'GLC Law and Lore' and demanded immediate removal of ‘GLC’ from its name through a public notice.

'GLC Law and Lore' is a podcast initiative aimed at bridging the gap between legal education and real-world practice by connecting students, alumni, faculty, and prospective students of GLC.

GLC on Monday issued a formal public clarification and cautionary notice to its students.

The initiative is launched on Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, sharing content involving legal professionals, students, and alumni, and prominently carries the acronym 'GLC' in its branding, which is "both unauthorised and misleading", the college administration said.

"While the content may be well-intentioned and may include individuals connected to the legal field, the use of the name 'GLC' (commonly associated with Government Law College, Mumbai) in the branding of this channel is unauthorised and misleading," it stated.

The notice sought immediate removal of "GLC" in the channel's name, branding, or any related communication, and to refrain from suggesting any formal connection with the Government Law College.

The notice was issued to protect the name, reputation, and integrity of the college, it stated, adding that any continued misuse of the institution's name may compel the college to consider further appropriate action. PTI SM NSK