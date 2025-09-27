Government mulling two-year tenure for parliamentary committees

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Government is mulling extending the tenure of parliamentary standing committees to two years, after some lawmakers complained that the current one-year term was too short to make any meaningful contribution.

The government is expected to take a decision in this regard following consultations with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The new term of the parliamentary panels usually starts either late September or early October, depending on the date on which the committees, often described as 'mini-parliaments', are constituted.

Parliament sources said that some members had requested the government to extend the tenure of the committees from the present one year to at least two years so that the panels can effectively address the subjects chosen for deliberations.

The committees are set up soon after the new Lok Sabha is constituted in consultation with various political parties, who get to chair these panels in proportion to their strength in the House.

Usually, a chairman nominated at the start of the tenure of the new Lok Sabha continues in the post as the committees are constituted every year, unless there is a request from a political party for a change.

There are occasions when members also seek to become a part of a different committee and such requests are also considered favourably by the presiding officers of the respective Houses.

Of the 24 department-related standing committees, eight are chaired by members of the Rajya Sabha, while 16 are helmed by members of the Lok Sabha.

The parliamentary system also includes financial committees, ad-hoc committees and other committees that are constituted from time to time to examine bills and other issues.