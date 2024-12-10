Government 'murdering' Parliament: TMC

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused the government of "murdering" Parliament and running away from answering questions on issues that affect the common people.

While TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the BJP and the central government of making high constitutional offices subservient to executive power, MP Saket Gokhale blamed the ruling party for the repeated disruptions in both Houses.

"This government is murdering Parliament. It is afraid because it does not have the answers to issues affecting the common people. The BJP and the govt are misusing high constitutional offices and making them subservient to executive power," TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said.

"The Opposition does not have the numbers in Rajya Sabha, but this is a fight against all those who want to ruin our Parliamentary system. At stake is the integrity of our parliamentary democracy itself and the solemn constitutional rights of every representative of the people," Ghose said.

Gokhale accused the government of deliberately disrupting the Houses to avoid discussions on issues like "rising" inflation and unemployment.

"The first hour of Rajya Sabha is called the Zero Hour. It is also known as 'notice to raise matters of urgent importance'. The Zero Hour is the only time when MPs from across India get to raise people’s issues and highlight them in Parliament "Every day, shockingly, the government itself is disrupting the Zero Hour and causing it to be adjourned. The same thing happened today. Why is the Modi government so scared of MPs raising people's issues?" Gokhale said.

The MP said the ruling BJP wanted to "escape the rising anger of the people against price rise, unemployment, deprivation of dues to states and the carnage in Manipur." The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Tuesday afternoon amid ruckus as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the Soros and Adani issues.

While the Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the bribery accusations against industrialist Gautam Adavni, the BJP has accused the Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and "anti-India forces". PTI AO RHL