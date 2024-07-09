Government must launch full-scale war against terrorism: J-K Congress

Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday expressed concern over the security situation in the Jammu region following the terror attack in Kathua and urged the government to launch a "full-scale war against terrorism" to protect the lives of security personnel and civilians.

Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The terror attack, the fifth in the Jammu region in a month, evoked widespread condemnation with political leaders expressing concern over the growing terror incidents, especially in the Jammu region where militancy has returned after being wiped out over two decades ago.

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit termed the terror attack in Kathua shocking and intolerable.

"We are deeply concerned about the worsening security situation in the Jammu region. It is imperative that the government takes decisive action," said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive operation against terrorism and said, "The government must launch a full-scale war against terrorism to safeguard the lives of our armed forces, security personnel, police, and civilians." The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir affairs in charge Bharat Sinh Solanki condemned the attack and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesperson Ravinder Sharma emphasized the urgency for the government to take strong action against terrorism in the Jammu region.