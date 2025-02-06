Government official abducted in MP’s Neemuch district, rescued within hours; 13 held

Neemuch, Feb 6 (PTI) The Chief Executive Officer of a local civic body in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was abducted on Thursday morning following which the police rescued him within hours after a chase, an official said here.

As many as 13 persons including a woman allegedly involved in the abduction were arrested after the police caught up with them in Ujjain district, 150 km away, he said.

The kidnappers who came in two SUVs accosted Jawad Janpad Panchayat CEO Akash Dharve (26) from Neemuch Cantt police area, and forced him to sit in one of the vehicles before speeding away, said additional superintendent of police Naval Singh Sisodia.

After the police were alerted, several teams were formed to rescue him.

The two SUVs, which were probably heading for Indore, were intercepted after a chase at Nagada in Ujjain district, about 150 km from Neemuch.

“We had also put up police pickets along the route to catch them,” ASP Sisodia told PTI.

The official was rescued, and all the 13 kidnappers including a woman were detained, he said, adding that they were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Dharve, who was unharmed, was sent for a medical check-up, he said.

The official said the incident appears to be the result of a failed love affair.

A First Information Report was being registered against the accused for kidnapping, assaulting and abusing the CEO, the official said, adding that the two SUVs used in committing the crime have been impounded. PTI LAL KRK NR