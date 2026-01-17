Rahul Gandhi Indore Tragedy

Indore: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the government's negligence for the fatalities linked to contaminated drinking water in the country’s cleanest city, Indore, raising questions over the so-called urban model.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha met patients and families affected by the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in Indore, emphasising that "Clean water is a public right."

He also took potshots at the Central government, saying Indore is a new model smart city that doesn't even have clean drinking water. "People are being intimidated."

Gandhi visited four patients undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, a private facility, enquired about their health, and also met their family members.

He later visited the Bhagirathpura area, where the outbreak was reported last month, and interacted with the families of the deceased persons.

"It's the government's responsibility to provide clean water to people and reduce pollution. But the government isn't fulfilling these responsibilities," he told reporters after meeting families of victims.

Raising questions on the urban model, he said that people in Indore are dying after drinking contaminated water as they are not getting a clean supply.

"This is the urban model. This isn't just about Indore. This is happening in cities across the country," he said.

Gandhi further said someone in the government must be held responsible for the drinking water disaster in Indore, and the government should be held accountable.

"People in Indore have died after drinking contaminated water due to the government's negligence. In such a situation, the government should provide full support and adequate compensation to the victims," he demanded.

Gandhi also said that clean water is a public right, but regrettably, the BJP government is unable to provide even clean water to the people.

While people are dying in agony and families are falling apart, BJP leaders are solely focused on shirking responsibility. This government attitude is extremely insensitive and will not be tolerated, he said.

"We stand with the people of Bhagirathpura and will continue to fight to punish the culprits and ensure justice for the victims," he said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and party leader Umang Singhar accompanied Gandhi amid elaborate security arrangements in Bhagirathpura.

Residents of Bhagirathpura have claimed that 24 people have died so far of a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that broke out in the locality last month.

The state government, however, in its status report before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has pegged the toll at seven, including a five-month-old infant.

Meanwhile, a 'death audit' report prepared by a committee of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicated that the deaths of 15 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the outbreak in some manner.

The administration has paid compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 21 people who died after the outbreak began. Officials have claimed that while some deaths had occurred due to other illnesses and causes, authorities provided financial assistance to all bereaved families on humanitarian grounds.