Government school in Poonch named after martyr paratrooper

Poonch/Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday re-named a government school after martyr paratrooper Havaldar Abdul Majid in border district of Poonch.

Majid, a para commando, was among the five soldiers, that included two captains, who lost their lives during an encounter in the jungles of Bajimaal area of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23 last year.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in that gunfight.

Poonch Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bishamber Dass inaugurated the renamed school as "Late Havaldar Abdul Majid government high school Ajote" at a function on Wednesday.

Majid’s family lives in the Ajot hamlet located between zero-line and border fencing along the LoC.

"The new name of the school is expected to instill a sense of pride and patriotism among the students, fostering a deeper connection to the rich history and sacrifices made for the nation's freedom," Dass said.

He said that Havaldar Abdul Majid, a valiant member of the Indian Army, laid down his life at Kalakote last year in service to the nation, demonstrating unparalleled courage and dedication.

Recognising his sacrifice and wishing to immortalise his memory, the government took the commendable step to rename the high school in his honour, he added.

Dass said the decision to rename the school aligns with the government's commitment to paying tribute to the sacrifices made by our armed forces personnel and added it also serves as a powerful reminder of the unwavering commitment and selflessness exhibited by individuals like Havaldar Majid.

The government hopes this gesture will serve as a source of inspiration for the current and future generations, encouraging them to embody the spirit of selfless service and dedication to the nation, he added.

The renaming ceremony took place in a solemn event attended by Poonch District Education and Planning Officer Narinder Mohan Suri, local dignitaries, school staff and the family members of the late Havaldar.

During the ceremony, heartfelt speeches were delivered, highlighting the exemplary service of Havaldar Majid while emphasizing the importance of remembering and honouring our national heroes.

PTI Corr/AB AS AS