Government school teacher, 1 more, booked for job fraud in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir crime branch on Thursday booked a school teacher and another person for allegedly duping people with the promise of government jobs.

A case was filed based on a complaint by Gujjar Nagar resident Rashid Manhas, who claimed that one Jameel Anjum took money and gold items from him and his sister with the promise of getting them government jobs, crime branch spokesman said.

The second accused is Masroor Ahmad, a resident of Ghambir Moghla in Rajouri district, he said.

Ahmad allegedly cheated one Sunil Kumar from Suchetgarh with a similar fake promise.

This was hardly the first time Anjum had defrauded someone and he has been involved in multiple cases of fraud, cheating, forgery, and impersonation.

"Ten cases have been registered against him at various police stations in Jammu. While three cases have already been sent to court, seven are still under investigation," the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Crime Branch, Benam Tosh said two separate cases have been registered in relation with the alleged frauds.