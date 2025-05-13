Government school teacher ends life by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) A female government school teacher allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

They said the incident took place near Gudha railway crossing.

"Archana Jangid (38), working as a second grade teacher in a government senior secondary school, jumped before the moving train. The reason for suicide could not be ascertained," the police said.

The body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem, they said.