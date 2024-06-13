Government school teacher murdered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old government school teacher was murdered allegedly by unidentified persons in Adilabad district of Telangana, police said.

The deceased, who was a Telugu language teacher in Narnoor mandal, was hit with boulders when he was on his way to work at a school in Gadiguda mandal on Wednesday resulting in his death, they said.

It is suspected the teacher was murdered following "disputes" with his wife, however a detailed probe was underway to identify the persons responsible for the killing and ascertain the reasons, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.

The father of the deceased in a complaint lodged with police suspected the role of his daughter-in-law behind the killing, police said.

A murder case was registered, the official added. Further investigation was on.