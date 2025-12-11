Government school teacher suspended for alleged misconduct in JK's Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Authorities here on Thursday ordered the suspension of a government school teacher for allegedly posting insensitive content on social media.

The order was issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Ramban, suspending Balwant Singh, Teacher Grade-II, posted at Government Primary School, Killaseri in Batote Zone, under civil services rules.

According to the order, during the suspension period, the teacher shall remain attached to the office of the CEO, Ramban.

Official sources said the action was initiated after the teacher allegedly posted objectionable and insensitive content on social media, allegedly targeting a particular community.

The posts had sparked concern among locals, prompting the authorities to take administrative action.