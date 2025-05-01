Government should consider Jarange's demands with sympathy: Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 1 (PTI) The government should consider the demands of Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange with sympathy, Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said on Thursday.

The BJP leader was speaking to reporters in Jalna after the official Maharashtra Day function there.

Jarange on Wednesday announced a fresh hunger strike from August 29 to press the demand of reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community.

"The government should think of Jarange's demands with sympathy. As I always say, they (Maratha community) should be given justice within the legal framework," said Munde, speaking to reporters.

As to the Union government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, the OBC leader said, "I will thank and congratulate the Narendra Modi government many times, because the decision was long awaited. I remember a speech by (her father) late Gopinath Munde where he said a caste census will provide the correct picture of society."