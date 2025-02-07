Government spent over Rs 66 crore on litigation in FY 2023-24

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The government spent more than Rs 66 crore in financial year 2023-24 on contesting cases, which was over Rs 9 crore more as compared to the previous fiscal, a written reply in the Lok Sabha said on Friday.

Since 2014-15, the amount incurred by the government has gone up, barring two fiscals when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, it said.

In 2014-15, the cost incurred on litigation stood at Rs 26.64 crore, whereas in 2015-16, it was Rs 37.43 crore, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha in the written reply.

Responding to a separate question, Meghwal said the total number of cases pending for more than 10 years in the Supreme Court stood at 7,178 as on February 2 this year, out of which 5,990 are civil in nature and 1,188 criminal cases. PTI NAB ARI