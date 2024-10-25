Government to head towards villages to redress their problems: Himachal CM

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said under the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative and the resolve to make the state self-reliant, the government has decided to head towards villages and bring them into mainstream by carrying out development works.

Advertisment

Sukhu will deliver the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojna' to the women folk of remote Dodra-Kwar area of Shimla district during his visit on Saturday.

The chief minister will stay overnight in the Dodra-Kwar subdivision and listen to the grievances of the people till late night, a statement issued here on Friday said.

Sukhu said the initiative to go to the far-off and the remote villages is aimed at redressing the grievances of the people at their doorsteps. Similar directions have been issued to the ministers to reach out to the people of rural belts of the state so that they are relieved of the burden of visiting the distantly located district headquarters to get their grievances resolved.

Advertisment

"The people here are innocent and hardworking, boldly facing the day to day difficulties and the present government is committed to reach out to them for better understanding of their difficulties by interacting with them," he added.

Besides meeting the people individually, the chief minister will also address a gathering and issue on the spot instructions to the officers to redress their grievances, the statement added. PTI BPL KSS KSS