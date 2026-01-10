Government will develop pilgrimage route between Beed shrine and Pandharpur: Fadnavis

Beed, Jan 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will refurbish the route between Gahininathgad shrine in Beed district and Pandharpur, which is used for the annual palanquin pilgrimage, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 50th death anniversary of Wamanbhau Maharaj, the chief minister said the Gahininathgad shrine connected people from far areas with spiritualism.

State Minister Pankaja Munde and former minister Dhananjay Munde of NCP were present on the occasion.

"I consider myself a devotee of Wamanbhau Maharaj and a servant of Gahininathgad. Saint Wamanbhau connected the people living in hills and valleys to spiritualism through this shrine," said Fadnavis.

He said the government designed a scheme to develop Gahininathgad, and the work is progressing.

"The existing route between Gahininathgad and Pandharpur used for the palanquin pilgrimage will be developed," he added. PTI AW NSK