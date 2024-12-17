Government withdraws Town And Country Planning Amendment Bill

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government withdrew the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

Urban Development Minister Suresh BS informed the Assembly that the decision was made after identifying some flaws in the bill, though he did not elaborate on the specifics.

He also mentioned that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had raised some objections.

According to sources in the Urban Development Department, the bill related to the regularisation of illegal layouts through the payment of a betterment fee.

Since the Supreme Court has stayed the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme, the government decided not to proceed further, sources added.

The Akrama Sakrama scheme is aimed at regularising unauthorised plots and buildings that do not encroach on government land. PTI GMS SSK ADB