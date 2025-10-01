Governments at Centre, Rajasthan cheated people: Dotasra

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday accused the Centre and the state government of "cheating" people and urged party workers to step up outreach to uproot them.

Addressing a press conference here, Dotasra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won elections with "false promises" and by exploiting different narratives each time.

"The Central government or the Rajasthan government, both have cheated public," he said.

"Modi ji won the first election with lies and promises and the second by hiding behind Army's valour. He won the third on the basis of vote theft," Dotasra claimed.

The Congress leader accused the Centre of failing on foreign policy, the economy and farm assurances.

"Our foreign policy has faltered, economic policy has failed. They promised to double farmers' income but that has not happened," he said.

He also criticised the rollback in GST (Goods and Services Tax) slabs, saying the government's tax move was a political ploy.

"They used the GST cut as a trump card when anti-incumbency set in. But people understand this. No poor person is seeing relief in daily-use items," Dotasra alleged.

"They increased the GST and kept burdening people for 10 years. Now, with the Bihar elections coming up, they realised that their rule is weakening, that people are angry and see that this government only makes promises but doesn't deliver. That's why they played the trump card of reducing GST," Dotasra said.

Pointing to damage from excessive rainfall and rising crime in the state, Dotasra said ordinary citizens were "distressed" and "feel cheated".

He accused the ruling party of staging different publicity drives that did not address real problems of people.

Dotasra made a direct appeal to party workers. "On my birthday, I urge all party workers to stand up, join the people, share their pain and prepare to uproot the BJP government in Rajasthan and the Centre," he said.