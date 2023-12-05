Government’s bold strategies slash Naxal violence by 76% in the country

New Delhi: India's National Policy and Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has yielded substantial results, leading to a consistent decline in LWE-related violence nationwide. Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai highlighted these achievements in a recent written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The statistics presented by the minister showcase a remarkable decline in LWE-related incidents and resultant deaths, reflecting the effectiveness of the comprehensive approach adopted by the government.

In 2022, LWE-related violent incidents decreased by 76% compared to the peak in 2010, with the number of resultant deaths (Security Forces + Civilians) decreasing by 90% from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 98 in 2022. The geographical spread of LWE violence also narrowed, with the number of districts reporting violence reduced from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2022.

In a more recent comparison with 2018 figures, there has been a substantial 36% decrease in LWE-related violence incidents in 2022. The number of resultant deaths of security forces and civilians in these incidents decreased by 59%. Chhattisgarh, a state significantly affected by LWE, witnessed a 22% decrease in violent incidents and a 60% reduction in resultant deaths.

To address the complex issue of LWE comprehensively, the National Policy and Action Plan was approved in 2015, involving a multi-pronged strategy encompassing security-related measures, development interventions, and safeguarding the rights and entitlements of local communities.

On the security front, the Central Government supports LWE-affected State Governments by providing Central Armed Police Forces, training, and financial assistance through schemes like Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS).

The development initiatives include road construction, installation of mobile towers, and improving the network of banks, post offices, and health and education facilities in LWE areas.

Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, funds are provided for capacity building, training, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing, and compensation for property damage. The Central Government has released Rs. 1648.23 crore to LWE-affected states since 2018-19, including Rs. 587.96 crore for Chhattisgarh.

Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) works amounting to Rs. 969.80 crore have been sanctioned for strengthening Special Forces, Special Intelligence Branches, and District Police in LWE-affected states since 2017-18, with Rs. 276.20 crore allocated for Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, Fortified Police Stations (FPS) and funds under the 'Special Central Assistance (SCA)' scheme have been instrumental in reinforcing security and public infrastructure in LWE-affected regions.

On the development front, initiatives such as the expansion of road networks, improvement of telecom connectivity, financial inclusion, and skill development have been prioritized in LWE-affected states.