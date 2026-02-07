Governments fostering political interests in guise of caste, religion: Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the Centre and most of the state governments of focusing on promoting their political interests in the guise of caste and religion.

Speaking to reporters, before the commencement of the meeting of party workers in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "For some time now, instead of focusing on the issue of public interest, the Centre and most of the state governments have been focusing on promoting their political interests in the guise of caste and religion." Referring to the ongoing Parliament session, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said that instead of discussing issues of national and public interest, the ruling and opposition parties are engaged in cheap drama and a game of demeaning each other.

She said that both parties (ruling and opposition) should also be mindful of the honour and dignity of the Constitution of India. They must adhere to the rules and regulations established for the functioning of the Parliament.

"Besides this, currently there are tariffs and numerous national and public interest issues on which the situation should be clear in the Parliament," she said.

However, due to their infighting, all these issues have been sidelined, and the country is watching, Mayawati said.

Pointing towards the UP Assembly elections, the BSP chief said that very little time is left, and this "important" state-level meeting has been called to provide "necessary guidance" to party members in the interest of the movement.

Mayawati also informed that due to the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision), much of the party's work was significantly affected.

"Special steps will be taken to expedite its completion, which is why the meeting has been called today," she said, adding that the party members will be alerted to the new tactics and conspiracies devised by the rival parties to weaken the BSP. PTI NAV SHS