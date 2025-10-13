Governor Acharya lauds Assam Rifles’ role in Northeast, honours 30 personnel

Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday attended the Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony 2025 at the Raj Bhavan here and honoured personnel for their distinguished service, an official release said.

The ceremony was organised by the Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

Acharya conferred 10 Governor’s Gold Medals, 33 Governor’s Silver Medals, and a Unit Citation on 30 personnel of Assam Rifles for their exemplary service.

He paid tributes to the personnel of Assam Rifles who sacrificed their lives in line of duty to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

The governor extended his deep gratitude to their families and lauded the courage and commitment of all functionaries of the force.

Highlighting the glorious legacy of Assam Rifles, the governor said the force, established in 1835, is India’s oldest paramilitary force and is rightly known as the 'Sentinel of the Northeast''.

He praised its unwavering role in guarding India’s borders, maintaining peace, and fostering development in the region.

The governor also commended the Assam Rifles for their exceptional contributions beyond military duties, particularly in community outreach.

"From career guidance and English-speaking courses to competitive examination coaching and drug de-addiction initiatives, the Assam Rifles has been a catalyst for change and empowerment," he said.

Acharya acknowledged the role of women soldiers, expressing immense pride in their contribution in some of the most challenging terrains from the dense forests of the Northeast to the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is the true essence of women empowerment," he said.

Recognising the visionary leadership of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), the governor lauded their efforts in expanding the force’s development and operational footprint.

He also expressed gratitude to the government of India for its continued support in strengthening Assam Rifles.

"As we look toward the future, Assam Rifles stand not just as a force but as a symbol of commitment, courage, and compassion. It is not only the pride of the Northeast but of the entire nation," Acharya added.

The event was attended by Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, IGAR (East) Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu and Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram along with senior officials, dignitaries and personnel of the Assam Rifles. PTI DG DG MNB